Columbia, SC (WLTX) — As Hurricane Florence draws closer to shore, residents and businesses are bracing for a rash of power outages.

There's nothing worse than being in the midst of a storm and not knowing whom to call.

Fortunately, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has complied a list of agencies that will be monitoring and restoring power outages throughout South Carolina.

Bookmark the information below, so you won't be left in the dark -- at least not for too long.

Abbeville Utilities - (864) 366-5677

Aiken Cooperative – (877) 264-5368

Bamberg Municipal – (803 245-5368

Bennettsville City Municipal – (843) 479- 9001 Ext 330

Berkeley County Cooperative – (888) 253- 4232

Broad River Cooperative – (866) 266-7688

Camden Municipal – (803) 432-2421

Chester County Natural Gas - (803) 385-3158

Clinton City Public Works- (864) 833-7520

Clinton- Newberry Natural Gas - (864) 833-1862

Coastal Electric Cooperative - (800) 421-2343

Duke Energy -(800) 769-3766

Easley Municipal Utilities - (864) 859-4013

Edisto Electric Cooperative - (800) 433-3292

Fairfield Electric Cooperative - (800) 499-7862

Fountain Inn City Municipal - (864) 409-3334

Fort Hill Natural Gas - (864) 859-6375

Gaffney Public Works - (864) 488-8800

Georgetown Light and Water Department - (843) 545-4600

Greenwood Public Works -(864) 942-8100

Greer Public Works - (864) 848-5500

Haywood Electric Cooperative - (800) 951-6088

Horry Electric Cooperative - (843) 369-2212

Lancaster County Natural Gas- (803) 285-2045

Laurens Public Works - (864) 681-4300

Laurens Electric Cooperative - (800) 942-3141

Little River Electric Cooperative – (800) 459-2141

Lockart Power Company – (800) 368-1289

Lynches River Electric Cooperative - (866) 675-5732

Marlboro Electric Cooperative - (800) 922-9174

Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative - (888) 813-9000

McCormick Public Works - (864) 852-2224

Newberry City Municipal - (803) 321-1018

Newberry Electric Cooperative - (800) 479-8838

Orangeburg Municipal - (803) 268-4100

Palmetto Electric Cooperative - (866) 445-5551

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative - (866) 747-0060

Prosperity Town Utilities - (803) 364-2622

Rock Hill City Municipal - (803) 325-2500

Santee Electric Cooperative - (888) 239-2300

Santee Cooper (Public Service Authority) - (888) 769-7688

SCE&G- (800) 251-7234

Seneca Municipal - (864) 885-2723

Tri-County Electric Cooperative - (803) 874-1215

Union City Municipal - (864) 429-1717

Westminster Public Works - (864) 647-3202

Winnsboro Municipal - (803) 635-4041

York Electric Cooperative - (803) 684-4248

Municipal Association of South Carolina - (803) 933.1228

Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina - (803)739-3054

In addition to contacting the agencies above, you can also report outages the following ways:

BY TEXT: Now is the time to register your mobile device for SCE&G’s text option at www.sceg.com/text.Simply login to your account and look for "Activate Text Options” under the "Account Options” feature and then follow the instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, text the word "OUT” to 467234 (gosceg).

By Mobile Device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on “Outages & Emergencies.”

By Phone: 888-333-4465.

Customers can monitor power outages in their area on our website at www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation.

