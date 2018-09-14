Columbia, SC (WLTX) — As Hurricane Florence draws closer to shore, residents and businesses are bracing for a rash of power outages.
There's nothing worse than being in the midst of a storm and not knowing whom to call.
Download the latest information on the storm in the WLTX App
Fortunately, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has complied a list of agencies that will be monitoring and restoring power outages throughout South Carolina.
Bookmark the information below, so you won't be left in the dark -- at least not for too long.
- Abbeville Utilities - (864) 366-5677
- Aiken Cooperative – (877) 264-5368
- Bamberg Municipal – (803 245-5368
- Bennettsville City Municipal – (843) 479- 9001 Ext 330
- Berkeley County Cooperative – (888) 253- 4232
- Broad River Cooperative – (866) 266-7688
- Camden Municipal – (803) 432-2421
- Chester County Natural Gas - (803) 385-3158
- Clinton City Public Works- (864) 833-7520
- Clinton- Newberry Natural Gas - (864) 833-1862
- Coastal Electric Cooperative - (800) 421-2343
- Duke Energy -(800) 769-3766
- Easley Municipal Utilities - (864) 859-4013
- Edisto Electric Cooperative - (800) 433-3292
- Fairfield Electric Cooperative - (800) 499-7862
- Fountain Inn City Municipal - (864) 409-3334
- Fort Hill Natural Gas - (864) 859-6375
- Gaffney Public Works - (864) 488-8800
- Georgetown Light and Water Department - (843) 545-4600
- Greenwood Public Works -(864) 942-8100
- Greer Public Works - (864) 848-5500
- Haywood Electric Cooperative - (800) 951-6088
- Horry Electric Cooperative - (843) 369-2212
- Lancaster County Natural Gas- (803) 285-2045
- Laurens Public Works - (864) 681-4300
- Laurens Electric Cooperative - (800) 942-3141
- Little River Electric Cooperative – (800) 459-2141
- Lockart Power Company – (800) 368-1289
- Lynches River Electric Cooperative - (866) 675-5732
- Marlboro Electric Cooperative - (800) 922-9174
- Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative - (888) 813-9000
- McCormick Public Works - (864) 852-2224
- Newberry City Municipal - (803) 321-1018
- Newberry Electric Cooperative - (800) 479-8838
- Orangeburg Municipal - (803) 268-4100
- Palmetto Electric Cooperative - (866) 445-5551
- Pee Dee Electric Cooperative - (866) 747-0060
- Prosperity Town Utilities - (803) 364-2622
- Rock Hill City Municipal - (803) 325-2500
- Santee Electric Cooperative - (888) 239-2300
- Santee Cooper (Public Service Authority) - (888) 769-7688
- SCE&G- (800) 251-7234
- Seneca Municipal - (864) 885-2723
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative - (803) 874-1215
- Union City Municipal - (864) 429-1717
- Westminster Public Works - (864) 647-3202
- Winnsboro Municipal - (803) 635-4041
- York Electric Cooperative - (803) 684-4248
- Municipal Association of South Carolina - (803) 933.1228
- Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina - (803)739-3054
In addition to contacting the agencies above, you can also report outages the following ways:
BY TEXT: Now is the time to register your mobile device for SCE&G’s text option at www.sceg.com/text.Simply login to your account and look for "Activate Text Options” under the "Account Options” feature and then follow the instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, text the word "OUT” to 467234 (gosceg).
By Mobile Device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on “Outages & Emergencies.”
By Phone: 888-333-4465.
Customers can monitor power outages in their area on our website at www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map.
Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App
Download the WLTX App for Android
Download the WLTX App for Apple
You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation.