List: Some Midlands schools closed, on delayed start Wednesday

Power outages, blocked or unsafe roads along with storm damage are among the reasons cited for the altered schedules.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Midlands schools will be closed or operate on a delay on Wednesday after severe weather ripped through the area on Tuesday.

Here's a list of schools operating on an altered schedule Wednesday.

Bamberg School District 1, 2: All schools in Bamberg Districts One and Two will be closed tomorrow and students will have an eLearning day.

Clarendon District 2: Clarendon School District 2 schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday. Students should report to school at 10 a.m. Employees should report to work at 8:30 a.m.

Clarendon District 4: All of Clarendon School District 4 schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday. All elementary school students will report at 9:30 a.m. All high school students will report at 10 a.m.

Laurence Manning Academy: There will be no school tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6.

Allendale School District: District schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The district will move to an eLearning platform. All schools and offices are scheduled to resume regular schedule on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Another round of severe weather is expected on Wednesday, which may result in some early dismissals, as well.