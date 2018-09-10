Columbia, SC (WLTX) - School systems in South Carolina are closing due to the threat caused by Hurricane Michael.

The storm is expected to be a tropical storm by the time it begins making its way into the state late Wednesday night into Thursday. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern and eastern Midlands.

But even though it will be weaker, it still could trigger severe storms and will create hazardous conditions. Many districts have rules about what conditions their buses can drive in, which will affect their ability to take students to and from schools, which will play a factor in closings

Here are the current school closings we know about:

Calhoun County Schools - closing early Wednesday, closed all day Thursday

Gray Collegiate Academy - closing at noon Wednesday, closed all day Thursday

Orangeburg School District 3 - closing at half day Wednesday, closed all day Thursday

Orangeburg School District 4 - closing at half day Wednesday, closed all day Thursday

Orangeburg School District 5 - closing at half day Wednesday, closed all day Thursday

Other Closures:

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

