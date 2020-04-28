LEXINGTON, S.C. — A piece of litter caused a car fire and subsequent traffic delays in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the fire was caused by a tarp that was littered in the roadway, which wrapped itself around the underside of the vehicle. The driver attempted to remove the tarp but a fire started soon after.

Lexington Police Department

Inbound lanes of Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Old Cherokee Road were closed sometime after 4:30 p.m. as Lexington County Fire Service crews extinguished the fire. Lanes were reopened around 5:15 p.m.

