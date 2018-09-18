Columbia, SC (WLTX) — While the rain from Florence is coming to an end, the slow-motion disaster of river flooding is expected to wreak havoc for days, potentially weeks, with nearly 20 rivers expected to crest in major flood stage this week. Keep up with all of the latest updates right here.

Download the WLTX App for Updates

Tuesday, September 18

1:31 p.m. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has declared temporary hunting closures in portions of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw river drainage systems.

1:11 p.m. Sources say President Donald Trump will visit the Carolinas Wednesday to assess damage from Hurricane Florence. Related: Sources: President Trump to visit North and South Carolina to Assess Florence Damage

12:58 p.m. WANT TO VOLUNTEER? If you are not affiliated with a group already volunteering but WANT TO VOLUNTEER, the S.C. Department of Emergency Management (SCEMD) recommends you register at volunteersc.org. The site, maintained by the United Way Association of South Carolina, matches volunteers with appropriate opportunities to help once officials assess the storm damage. SCEMD asks volunteers to NOT SELF-DEPLOY, as unexpectedly showing up to communities impacted by the hurricane may create an additional burden for first responders.

12:32 p.m. Governor McMaster and emergency management officials will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today. News 19 plans stream the briefing live on here on wltx.com and on Facebook.

12:25 p.m. Officials continue to monitor Black Creek in Darlington County. Here's a look.

11:20 a.m. Check out this incredible video of the Pee Dee River in Cheraw, which is expected to crest between noon and 2 p.m. at 50 feet.

11:03 a.m. SCDOT crews and contractors continue work to construct flood barriers at the U.S. 378 Lynches River crossing in Florence County, as well as on the U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway.

10:18 a.m. Serve and Connect is working with local law enforcement agencies to collect relief items at multiple locations through Wednesday, September 19.

ITEMS NEEDED: Bottled Water, Non-Perishable Food Items, Cleaning Supplies and Personal Hygiene Items.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC (Open M - W, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC (Open M - W, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Forest Acres Police Department: 5205 North Trenholm Road Columbia, SC (Open M - W, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

5205 North Trenholm Road Columbia, SC (Open M - W, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) Florence County Sheriffs Office: 6719 Friendfield Road Effingham SC (Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

6719 Friendfield Road Effingham SC (Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC (Open M - W, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC (Open M - W, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC (Open M - W, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC (Open M - W, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Mount Pleasant Police Department: 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mt Pleasant SC (24-hour drop-off at duty office)

100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mt Pleasant SC (24-hour drop-off at duty office) Moncks Corner Police Department: 118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner SC (Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) In cooperation with Berkeley County Sheriffs Office.

118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner SC (Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) In cooperation with Berkeley County Sheriffs Office. Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC (Open M - W, 12 p.m – 5:30 p.m.)

Check Serve and Connect's website and Facebook page for updates.

9:21 a.m. SCE&G says it has completed the process of restoring power to customer affected by Hurricane Florence.

8:17 a.m. Lexington County firefighters have been deployed to Horry County to assist with response and recovery.

LCFS firefighters have been dispatched to supplement response & recovery efforts in Horry County, which is facing flooding Hurricane Florence. When our homes and streets flooded in October 2015, people came to help us. We are glad to return the favor. #teamsouthcarolina pic.twitter.com/zVDP1M8AvY — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) September 18, 2018

7:11 a.m. Although the torrential rain from Florence may be coming to an end in the Carolinas, the slow-motion disaster of river flooding will continue to wreak havoc across the region for days – or potentially weeks. Nearly 20 rivers in the Carolinas are expected to crest in major flood stage this week. Related: Florence: Flooding to Swamp Carolinas for Days – or Even Weeks

PHOTOS: Your Images of Florence's Impacts in South Carolina

PREVIOUS:

LIVE BLOG: Updates and Video of Florence's Impacts

LIVE BLOG: Florence Latest Updates and Video

© 2018 WLTX