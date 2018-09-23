Columbia, SC (WLTX) — While Hurricane Florence is long gone, her aftermath remains as the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are bracing for more flooding in the coming days. Keep up with all of the latest updates right here.

Sunday, September 23

1:25 p.m. South Carolina National Guardsmen are in Georgetown County working on a secondary plan of action in case the U.S. 17 bridge over the Waccamaw River is overtopped by flood waters. “We are setting up to ferry personnel and equipment across the rivers if their need is of critical nature,” said Capt. Joseph Varin. “We would take them from the south end of the bridge on Ocean Highway to the north end, and from north to south.”

12:15 p.m. Georgetown County will host a Facebook Live with Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Sam Hodge at shortly after 2 p.m. to provide an update on expected flooding in Georgetown County and recommendations for evacuation.

11:55 a.m. Georgetown County announces parking is available outside of anticipated flood zones for residents concerned about flooding.

11:19 a.m. Georgetown county says it will be distributing pre-filled sandbags at several locations on Sunday.

11:04 a.m. Horry County Emergency Management is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel, as flooding and road closures continue to delay traffic, especially in the Conway area.

10:53 a.m. Horry County issued a CODE RED message to some residents regarding possible flooding, warning those who do not evacuate may become isolated and experience electricity and water outages.

10:21 a.m. As the City of Conway continues to grapple with significant flooding, the city announced Sunday morning that the Sherwood neighborhood was being closed to all traffic.

9:25 a.m. South Carolina National Guard Soldiers are working on a secondary plan of action in Georgetown County ahead of anticipated flooding where the Highway 17 “Ocean Highway” bridges converge at Waccamaw and Great Pee Dee Rivers in Winyah Bay.

8:25 a.m. The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says it is assembling a barrier wall on the U.S. 17 bridge crossing the Waccamaw River in response to emergency flooding in Georgetown.

