Columbia, SC (WLTX) — While Hurricane Florence is long gone, her aftermath remains as flood waters bear down on Horry and Georgetown Counties. Keep up with all of the latest updates right here.

Tuesday, September 25

3:51 p.m. SCE&G says it is proactively turning off natural gas service to approximately 200 customers in downtown Georgetown (mostly in the Front St. and East Bay St. areas) as a precaution. After the water recedes, these customers will need to call SCE&G at 1-877-776-2427 to have their meter inspected and service restored.

3:05 p.m. Georgetown County reminds residents that on-demand transportation to county shelters will stop at 4 p.m.

2:45 p.m. The Coast Guard's Waterways Management Division has established a temporary safety zone based on potential hazards associated with and resulting from high waters of the Waccamaw and Great Pee Dee Rivers.

2:34 p.m. Check the latest road closures in Conway here.

2:29 p.m. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be opening a Business Recovery Center on Wednesday at the Conway Chamber of Commerce to help businesses impacted by Hurricane Florence.

2:09 p.m. Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) continues to assist in rescue and evacuation efforts in South Carolina.

2:06 p.m. Georgetown County officials hosted a Facebook Live update for residents.

2:01 p.m. SCEMD reminds residents to call 1-888-246-0133 with any flood-related questions you may have.

2 p.m. S.C. National Guardsmen from Batesburg fill and pack sand in Hesco barriers at the Tidelands Health Georgetown Hospital.

1:48 p.m. Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal teams remaining in S.C. are conducting recon missions in Marion County today.

1:27 p.m. U.S. Coast Guard and the S.C. National Guard have been working worked together to test rescue capabilities in Georgetown. Members rehearsed flood-response operation plans in anticipation of possible flooding in the Winyah Bay area.

1:17 p.m. Congressman Clyburn says the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve $1.6B in disaster recovery funding tomorrow for victims of Hurricane Florence.

House will pass $1.6B disaster recovery funding tomorrow to help NC and SC rebuild from Hurricane Florence. I wrote with colleagues from the two states last week requesting funds. More $ will be required once extent of damage is known. Will cont to work to help recovery effort — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) September 25, 2018

12:50 p.m. The Georgetown County community united to pray together and show unity in the face of trials coming their way.

12:02 p.m. Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital says its ER will remain open throughout the flooding event to serve the community.

11:43 a.m. Georgetown officials say SCE&G is cutting off natural gas in the historic district to prevent damage to meters and limit the time it will take to restore service after flooding.

11:33 a.m. The City of Conway posted new video of downtown Conway.

10:26 a.m. Officials say Highway 17, including all bridges, are open.

7 a.m. S.C. National Guard members continue to evacuate people on Horry and Georgetown Counties.

5:40 a.m. The Associated Press says Georgetown County officials are recommending that nearly 8,000 people leave their homes because of anticipated record flooding of the Sampit River - Hurricane Florence's final act. So much water is flowing downriver that it's backing up other rivers that aren't even flooding, and the water could split the county nearly in two. The Sampit is one of five rivers that reach the Atlantic Ocean in and near Georgetown on the South Carolina coast.

12:50 a.m. Georgetown County officials says water is now covering all lanes near the intersection of Exodus Dr. & Micah Dr. in Plantersville.

