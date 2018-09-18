Columbia, SC (WLTX) —

While the rain from Florence is coming to an end, the slow-motion disaster of river flooding is expected to wreak havoc for days, potentially weeks, with nearly 20 rivers expected to crest in major flood stage this week. Keep up with all of the latest updates right here.

Tuesday, September 18

10:18 a.m. Serve and Connect is working with local law enforcement agencies to collect relief items at multiple locations through Wednesday, September 19.

ITEMS NEEDED: Bottled Water, Non-Perishable Food Items, Cleaning Supplies and Personal Hygiene Items.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC (Open M - W, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Forest Acres Police Department: 5205 North Trenholm Road Columbia, SC (Open M - W, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Florence County Sheriffs Office: 6719 Friendfield Road Effingham SC (Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC (Open M - W, 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC (Open M - W, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Mount Pleasant Police Department: 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mt Pleasant SC (24-hour drop-off at duty office)

Moncks Corner Police Department: 118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner SC (Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) In cooperation with Berkeley County Sheriffs Office.

Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC (Open M - W, 12 p.m – 5:30 p.m.)

Check Serve and Connect's website and Facebook page for updates.

8:17 a.m. Lexington County firefighters have been deployed to Horry County to assist with response and recovery.

LCFS firefighters have been dispatched to supplement response & recovery efforts in Horry County, which is facing flooding Hurricane Florence. When our homes and streets flooded in October 2015, people came to help us. We are glad to return the favor. #teamsouthcarolina pic.twitter.com/zVDP1M8AvY — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) September 18, 2018

7:11 a.m. Although the torrential rain from Florence may be coming to an end in the Carolinas, the slow-motion disaster of river flooding will continue to wreak havoc across the region for days – or potentially weeks. Nearly 20 rivers in the Carolinas are expected to crest in major flood stage this week. Related: Florence: Flooding to Swamp Carolinas for Days – or Even Weeks

