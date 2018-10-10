Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Download the WLTX App for Updates

The National Hurricane Center says Michael is making landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane, pushing a deadly storm surge and whipping the coast with 155 mph winds. However, Michael will weaken as it progresses on its track toward South Carolina.

Wednesday, October 10

12:07 p.m. Hurricane Update

The 12 PM advisory for Hurricane Michael. The storm has winds of 150 mph with gusts up to 175. pic.twitter.com/8RZMjwIz3f — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) October 10, 2018

12:05 p.m. School Closings

News 19 continues to receive closing notices from Midlands school districts for Thursday. You can find the most current list of school closings on our website. LIST: School closings and delays in South Carolina caused by Hurricane Michael

11:58 p.m. South Carolina Remains in State of Emergency

Governor Henry McMaster says the state of South Carolina remains in a state of emergency due to continued flooding from Hurricane Florence and potential impact from Hurricane Michael. Related: South Carolina staying in 'state of emergency' to deal with Michael

11:53 a.m. SCE&G Prepares for Michael

News 19's Jacob Reynolds is checking in with SCE&G as they prepare for power outages as Michael makes its way to South Carolina.

SCE&G is making use of its staging area at the Columbia Speedway in preparation for #Hurricane #Michael. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/CFPrMbYzwG — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 10, 2018

People helping people, SCE&G has crews from Pennsylvania and Kentucky here, along with its own, to help with post-hurricane recovery. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/TewIHPjg4v — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 10, 2018

11:50 a.m. Kershaw County Prepares

Kershaw County officials say the county has moved to OPCON 4, meaning there is a possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require state coordination during emergency management operations.

Related: Prepare now for power outages in South Carolina due to Hurricane Michael

11:37 a.m. Orangeburg Prepares for Michael

News 19's Michael Fuller is in Orangeburg County to see how folks are preparing for the storm. Here's what he found. Related: Orangeburg County makes preps before Hurricane Michael

The Department of Public Utilities shares with me what they’re expecting in terms of outages here in Orangeburg @WLTX pic.twitter.com/iUxnc2RDte— Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) October 10, 2018

11:30 a.m. Hurricane Update

As of the 11:30 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 150 MPH with stronger gusts. The storm is now a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale which measures hurricane intensity, with 1 being the weakest and 5 the strongest. Related: Hurricane Michael has 150 MPH winds, storm to impact SC tomorrow

2:22 a.m. Hurricane Michael Approaches Florida Panhandle

Gaining frightening fury overnight, Hurricane Michael closed in Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic winds of 150 mph, the most powerful storm on record ever to menace the stretch of fishing towns, military bases and spring-break beaches. Related: Category 4 Hurricane Michael being felt on Florida coast

