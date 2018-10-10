Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Download the WLTX App for Updates

The National Hurricane Center says Michael is making landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane, pushing a deadly storm surge and whipping the coast with 155 mph winds. However, Michael will weaken as it progresses on its track toward South Carolina.

Wednesday, October 10

11:38 p.m. Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of South Carolina

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 7 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/5AsYmi4Ris — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 11, 2018

11:32 p.m. Tornado Warning Issued in Orangeburg County

Tornado Warning including Orangeburg SC, Rowesville SC, Cordova SC until 12:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1vX02ZmyGj — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 11, 2018

8:05 p.m. First Hurricane Michael Death

Authorities say a Florida Panhandle man was killed by a falling tree as Hurricane Michael tore through the state. Related: First death confirmed in Florida Panhandle during Hurricane Michael

7:07 p.m. Video Shows Damage in Florida

Dramatic video shows water up to the rooftops and giant piles of debris after #HurricaneMichael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida. https://t.co/61XdlNSFWq pic.twitter.com/LwoRqfouiN — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) October 10, 2018

7:06 p.m. Harvest Hope Closure

Harvest Hope will close all locations Thursday due to the storm.

6:19 p.m. Riverbanks Zoo Closed Thursday

Riverbanks Zoo will be closed to the public Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.

6:18 p.m. Offices Closed Thursday

Office for the City of Columbia and Richland County are closed Thursday.

6:16 p.m. Hurricane Michael Could Cause 300,000 to 500,000 Power Outages in the Carolinas

We're projecting Hurricane #Michael could cause 300,000 to 500,000 power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm’s current forecasted track. Complete power restoration from a storm of this magnitude could take several days. https://t.co/KxWSNkBGjQ pic.twitter.com/BG08Xi6NYe — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) October 10, 2018

6:14 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Airport Remains Open

The airport will remain open during Hurricane Michael; however, please check with your specific airline regarding flight updates. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport (@CAEAirport) October 10, 2018

6:10 p.m. SCDOT Call Center open 24 hours

We are standing by to take your calls in preparation for Hurricane Michael.



855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).



The SCDOT Call Center will be open 24 hours a day throughout the duration of Hurricane Michael to assist motorists. pic.twitter.com/kRFKULAJrJ — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) October 10, 2018

6:07 p.m. Waste and Recycle Collection Delays

The County of Lexington and the City of Columbia will delay all solid waste and recycling collection by one day.

6:05 p.m. Wateree River's Patriots Landing Closed

Wateree River’s Patriots Landing, located under the US Highway One bridge in Lugoff, is closed until further notice.

6:04 p.m. State Museum Delays Opening

The SC State Museum will open at 12 p.m. Thursday.

6:04 p.m. Richland Library Closes

Richland Library announced all locations are closed Thursday.

6:00 p.m. SCE&G Ready to Help

The Columbia Speedway is now a parking lot for more than 60 line and bucket trucks waiting to help South Carolina turn the lights back on after the storm passes. Related: SCE&G: 2,700 waiting to help restore power after Michael

5:59 p.m. Shelters Open in South Carolina

At the request of local emergency management partners, the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross has begun opening shelters as Hurricane Michael nears. LIST: Shelters open in South Carolina due to Hurricane Michael

5:58 p.m. State Fair Closed Thursday

The South Carolina State Fair will be closed Thursday due to the impacts of Michael throughout the region. The fair says it will reopen Friday. Related: South Carolina State Fair to close Thursday due to Michael

As Michael gets ready to moves through the state, residents and businesses are dealing with a rash of power outages. Here's How to Report Power Outages Throughout South Carolina

5:55 p.m. Last-minute Preps Underway

As Hurricane Michael approaches South Carolina, residents in the Midlands are getting their last-minute preparations ready. Related: It's time for last-minute preps as Hurricane Michael approaches the Midlands

2:55 p.m. How to Help Those Impacted by Hurricane Michael

With one of the worst storms in history to hit the Florida Panhandle, many people are ready to jump in and help those affected. >> Here's how to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael

1:47 p.m. Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall

Hurricane Michael is making landfall along the Florida panhandle coast as one of the strongest hurricanes in U.S. history, with winds just under Category 5 strength. The National Hurricane Center says the center of the storm made landfall around 1:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, FL with winds of 155 MPH. Related: Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida, storm to affect SC tomorrow

1:43 p.m. Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency

Based on the latest forecast for Hurricane Michael and acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued an emergency declaration for 108 counties in Georgia. Related: UPDATE: Georgia governor declares state of emergency for 16 more counties ahead of Hurricane Michael

12:19 p.m. Shaw AFB Evacuates Aircraft

Officials with Shaw AFB say the base evacuated its F-16 CM Fighting Falcon aircraft today in

preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael. Shaw AFB will operate under mission-essential

reporting duty status beginning Thursday. Related: Shaw Air Force Base evacuates F-16s ahead of Hurricane Michael

12:07 p.m. Hurricane Update

The 12 PM advisory for Hurricane Michael. The storm has winds of 150 mph with gusts up to 175. pic.twitter.com/8RZMjwIz3f — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) October 10, 2018

12:05 p.m. School Closings

News 19 continues to receive closing notices from Midlands school districts for Thursday. You can find the most current list of school closings on our website. LIST: School closings and delays in South Carolina caused by Hurricane Michael

11:58 p.m. South Carolina Remains in State of Emergency

Governor Henry McMaster says the state of South Carolina remains in a state of emergency due to continued flooding from Hurricane Florence and potential impact from Hurricane Michael. Related: South Carolina staying in 'state of emergency' to deal with Michael

South Carolina is now at Operational Condition Three in preparation for #HurricaneMichael. At OPCON 3, state and local agencies coordinate as necessary and prepare resources should they be needed. pic.twitter.com/HiB0JPGqpX — SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 10, 2018

11:53 a.m. SCE&G Prepares for Michael

News 19's Jacob Reynolds is checking in with SCE&G as they prepare for power outages as Michael makes its way to South Carolina.

SCE&G is making use of its staging area at the Columbia Speedway in preparation for #Hurricane #Michael. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/CFPrMbYzwG — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 10, 2018

People helping people, SCE&G has crews from Pennsylvania and Kentucky here, along with its own, to help with post-hurricane recovery. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/TewIHPjg4v — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 10, 2018

Related: Prepare now for power outages in South Carolina due to Hurricane Michael

LIST: How to Report Power Outages Throughout South Carolina

11:50 a.m. Kershaw County Prepares

Kershaw County officials say the county has moved to OPCON 4, meaning there is a possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require state coordination during emergency management operations.

11:37 a.m. Orangeburg Prepares for Michael

News 19's Michael Fuller is in Orangeburg County to see how folks are preparing for the storm. Here's what he found. Related: Orangeburg County makes preps before Hurricane Michael

The Department of Public Utilities shares with me what they’re expecting in terms of outages here in Orangeburg @WLTX pic.twitter.com/iUxnc2RDte— Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) October 10, 2018

11:30 a.m. Hurricane Update

As of the 11:30 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 150 MPH with stronger gusts. The storm is now a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale which measures hurricane intensity, with 1 being the weakest and 5 the strongest. Related: Hurricane Michael has 150 MPH winds, storm to impact SC tomorrow

11:21 a.m. Cruise ships Alter Course

At least eight cruise ships carrying more than 20,000 vacationers have been forced to alter course this week to avoid Hurricane Michael. Related: Hurricane Michael: Eight cruise ships sailing altered itineraries to avoid storm

10:55 a.m. "This is devastating," says Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Gov. Rick Scott called Michael "the worst storm that the Florida Panhandle has seen in a century." Related: At a Category 4, Hurricane Michael could be strongest storm to hit Panhandle ever

10:38 a.m. This is What Hurricane Michael Looks Like From Space

NASA released stunning views of Hurricane Michael from space, as the storm continues its trek toward the Florida panhandle. Related: This is what Hurricane Michael looks like from space

6:02 a.m. Panama City Beach Waffle House Closes

It’s official, Hurricane Michael is expected to be so dangerous even a Panama City Beach Waffle House has pulled out the storm shutters and locked its doors. Related: Hurricane Michael is so bad Waffle House closed in Panama City Beach

2:22 a.m. Hurricane Michael Approaches Florida Panhandle

Gaining frightening fury overnight, Hurricane Michael closed in Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic winds of 150 mph, the most powerful storm on record ever to menace the stretch of fishing towns, military bases and spring-break beaches. Related: Category 4 Hurricane Michael being felt on Florida coast

