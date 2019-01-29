COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will deliver the 2019 State of the City address this evening.

It's scheduled for 6:00 p.m. inside the Karen Williams courtroom at the USC School of Law on Senate Street.

The mayor will outline his plans for the city of Columbia in 2019.

Last year Mayor Benjamin focused on development in north Columbia and easing the cost of higher education.

