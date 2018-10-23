FLORENCE, SC A Florence County Sheriff's Office investigator has died weeks after a shooting in Florence's Vintage Place neighborhood.

Keith von Lutcken, the Florence County coroner confirmed that Farrah Turner died on Monday.

WLTX also emailed with family spokeswoman Britney Weaver, who confirmed Turner's death.

Earlier Monday, Turner's mother, Katie Godwin, released a statement, which Weaver sent to WLTX.

"This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her," Godwin's statement said on Monday morning.

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe page had not been updated to reflect Turner's passing.

A post from one day ago on the same page said Turner was scheduled for a 9th surgery Monday. In Weaver's email from Monday morning, she said Turner would have the surgery if her body was strong enough.

In a statement, posted to Facebook, Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone wrote:

"Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss."

A funeral for the fallen deputy is planned for noon Sunday at Florence Center with a burial to follow at Florence Memorial Gardens, according to the sheriff's office. Details on any visitation will be released at a later time.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to the news on Twitter Monday night.

He ordered all flags in the state to be at half-staff starting at dawn Tuesday morning and continuing until Turner is buried.

"We are heartbroken tonight to lose another officer as a result of the horrific shooting in Florence. Investigator Farrah B. Turner passed away from her injuries after fighting for her life for more than two weeks," McMaster wrote on Twitter.

Eight people were shot during the shooting at 932 Ashton Drive in Florence on October 3, including seven law enforcement officers.

FCSO Investigator Sarah Miller, FCSO Deputy Arie Davis, Florence police officer Brian Hart, Florence police officer Travis Scott, and Florence police officer Scott Williamson were also wounded in the shooting. Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting.

Frederick Hopkins, Jr., 74, is charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of murder in relation to the shooting, according to warrants. Seth Hopkins is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim 11 to 14 years of age and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

