COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Americans across the country celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many in the Midlands have gathered at the South Carolina State House to do the same.
This year, Senators Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders, both potential Democratic presidential candidates in 2020, will be among those speaking at the annual King Day at Dome Rally, organized by the South Carolina Conference of the NCAAP.
The day began at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street.
Following the prayer service, participants gathered to march together to State House for the rally, which is underway now.
Following is the schedule of events for the State House rally.
RALLY PROGRAM – 10:15 AM
Presiding: Mr. Henry Griffin, 4th Vice President, SCNAACP
Invocation: Rt. Rev. Bishop Hermon Yoos, Presiding Bishop, South Carolina Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church
"Lift Ev'ry and Sing": Audience
Welcome: Mrs. Brenda Murphy, President, SCNAACP
Greetings: Hon. Mr. Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina & President, U.S. Conference of Mayors
Greetings: Rev. Nelson Rivers, Charity Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, South Carolina
Greetings: Hon. Mr. Spencer Scott, Most Worshipful Grand Master, Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina
Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina
Offertory Appeal: Rev. Dorene Boular, Indian Land AME Zion Church
Greetings: Sis. Linda Owens Neal, Grand Worthy Matron, Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star
Greetings: Mrs. Sue Berkowitz, Executive Director, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center
Greetings: Mr. J.T. McLawhorn, President and CEO, Columbia Urban League
Greetings: Mr. Tyler McBride, President, South Carolina Youth & College Division NAACP
Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina
Greetings: Mr. Charles W. Davenport, Imperial Potentate, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order of Noble Mystic Shrine of North and South America
Greetings: Rev. Blake Hart, President, South Carolina Christian Action Council
Greetings: Ms. Shaundra Young Scott, Esquire, ACLU South Carolina
Introduction of Speakers: Mr. Jamie Harrison, Associate Chair & Counselor Democratic Party
Remarks: Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, SC House District 66
Remarks: Senator Cory Booker, United States Senator from New Jersey
Remarks: Senator Bernie Sanders, United States Senator from Vermont
Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina
Greetings: Ms. Sherry East, President, South Carolina Education Association
Greetings: Ms. Lynn Teague, Vice-President for Issues and Action, League of Women Voters of South Carolina
Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina
Prayer for Unity and Peace: Rev. Amari Hooker, Emmanuel & St. Matthew UMC Churches
Remarks: Mr. Kevin Myles, Director, NAACP Southeast Region
Benediction: Rev. Jeff Liebmann, Pastor, Unitarian Universalist Congregation