COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire crews are investigating multiple gas leaks at an apartment complex in Columbia where two people were found dead on Thursday.

Officials are holding a news conference at 12 PM to talk about the latest developments in the case.

On Thursday, multiple Columbia agencies responded to Allen Benedict Court after two people were found dead in their homes during a welfare check. Columbia fire was on scene and gas utilities were shut off.

Early Friday morning Columbia fire crews responded to reports of a smell of gas at the same apartment complex.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, multiple gas leaks were found after residents reported the smell of gas. Crews worked overnight inspecting all apartments at the complex.

Columbia Fire officials say the Columbia Housing authority will handle any cases of residents being displaced by the gas leaks.