COLUMBIA, S.C. — The organizer of the 'I Can't Breathe' rally on Saturday has called for a second peaceful gathering on Sunday, May 31, at the State House in Columbia.

Lawrence Nathaniel says he hopes the 2 p.m. rally at the S.C. State House will be held without incident, unlike the events of Saturday.

After being met by law enforcement near the police headquarters, protesters have moved back to State House. They have formed a line, some holding hands in solidarity.

Rally on the move

New 19 crews are downtown, where we are hearing the rally is moving to Columbia Police Headquarters.

City of Columbia curfew still in effect

The City of Columbia reminded the public that the emergency curfew enacted Saturday is still in effect today.

As of Sunday afternoon, the City of Columbia has added additional boundaries for the Five Points area starting at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Governor McMaster, community leaders encourage peaceful protests

At a 1 p.m. press conference Sunday afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said law enforcement across the state are on alert and ready and will deal sternly with those who cause chaos.

Following his comments, a number of state and community leaders also called for peaceful protests

Cayce Institutes Curfew

The City of Cayce instituted a citywide curfew beginning at 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, and lasting until 6:00 am Monday, June 1/

Law enforcement prays ahead of rally