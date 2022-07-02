Council member Liz Keitt reflects on nearly 30 years on Orangeburg City Council

Keitt says there's still work to be done on the city council. Currently, she is focusing on the Railroad Corner Redevelopment Project.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg cites Liz Keitt as its first black councilwoman. She says she has served on the council for nearly 30 years.

“In order to bring information back to your people, you’ve got to be inside the ring," Keitt said. She says it was these words that inspired her to run nearly 30 years ago.

“I’ve been on about 25-29 years," Keitt said. "I love every minute of it."

Keitt says one of her greatest accomplishments is her organization Project Life: Positeen, where she mentors and teaches school-aged children throughout the city.

“You’re helping them by training young people to grow up and really be about the business in which they should be about," she said.

Keitt says the organization has four sites throughout the city and is looking to expand to Elloree and other parts of Orangeburg county.

"I've been in the school system, and I see the need of our children," Keitt said. "The communication is not what it used to be in the schools."

“Railroad Corner is the key to our city, and it’s been so long coming," Keitt said. "But a change is gonna come."

Through this project, the council is looking to bring more traffic to corner of Russell and Boulevard Streets.

The council has proposed bringing in new stores to the area and also building a museum on site.

"We need the museum to be connected at the Railroad Corner so our young people can really see what we have to offer," said Keitt.

Keitt says she's thrilled for what's to come in the City of Orangeburg.