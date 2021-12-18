'Heartbreaking for the department' | Louisville police officer dies after being hit by car on I-64

Chief Erika Shields said Zachary Cottongim passed away Saturday night from injuries sustained in the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer has died after being hit by a car on I-64 West.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where medical staff worked on him for 10 hours, according to the chief.

She said Cottongim was attempting to remove an abandoned vehicle when hit was hit by another vehicle while on the interstate.

Officers from various departments lined up outside of UofL Hospital for a final salute as Cottongim’s body was taken to a funeral home.

“It’s very difficult to find light at a time like this,” Chief Shields said. She said the officer’s loss was “heartbreaking” for the department.

Cottongim had been with the department for 7 years and has family with a background in the department including his wife and father. Cottongim had served the First Division.

Shields did not comment further on the incident.

It’s unclear how the two other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Metro Police is encouraging the public to line the procession route as the officer's body is transported from the Medical Examiner's office to Highland Funeral Home. It's expected to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.

It will start at 10511 LaGrange Road to 3331 Taylorsville Road.

Funeral arrangements for Cottongim have not been announced.

If you would like to help the officer's family, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a link on their website.

We are devastated at the loss of Officer Zach Cottongim. Officer Cottongim fought hard but succumbed to his wounds late... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Sunday, December 19, 2021

I-64 West at Mellwood Avenue was closed for several hours while the investigation took place. LMPD’s Traffic Unit says it is ongoing.

