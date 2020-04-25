COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a Friday evening motor vehicle collision.

Bridget Francis, 40, from Sumter, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The collision happened on Friday, April 24, 2020 just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Garners Ferry Road, Eastover S.C.

According to the report, the vehicle flipped as the victim lost control leaving the highway ejecting the occupant before striking a tree.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate this incident.