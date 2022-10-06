"Think about your legacy. The money will follow": Business helping Latino entrepreneurs in the Midlands

Mota Crosslinking Business Academy offers six ten-week courses in English and Spanish teaching students about finances, real estate, insurance, and more.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Entrepreneurship is in Vanessa Mota's blood. Her great grandparents, grandparents, and father were all business owners.

Mato said she saw a need for Latino entrepreneurs to have support so they could thrive in their businesses. "So many people did not have all the resources for businesses, especially in the Latino community. There was a gap there," Mato said.

It's what inspired her to start Mota Crosslinking Business Academy in 2018. The six ten-week courses, offered in both English and Spanish, teaches students about finances, real estate, insurance, and more.

At its headquarters in West Columbia hangs photos of some of the 54 students who have graduated in the past year.

"We have business owners that have now opened three businesses. We have business owners that are at the million dollar bracket," said Mota.

Mota's mission doesn't stop at helping only Latino businesses. The Academy holds events for Indigenous, Asian Pacific Islander, European and Black Business days.

"When you walk in here, you’re always meeting the United Nations," Mota said.

Over the last 10 years, the Latino and Hispanic population grew by 50% in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Alex Tovar with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs said that has a big impact on local economies.

"That comes with a lot of money being, you know, pushed around the state as far as Hispanics starting their own businesses, hiring other Hispanics," Tovar said.

Mato's advice for aspiring entrepreneur's is simple: "Think about your legacy. The money will follow."

Mota Enterprises is holding two Hispanic Heritage Month events at their headquarters, located at 633 12th St, West Columbia, SC:

SPANISH 101

October 6, 2022 at 12 p.m.

SC Latino / Hispanic Business Day Proclamation

October 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the State House Grounds

Making Piñatas - Kids Workshop