Local businesses and agencies react to COVID-19 vaccine mandate halt

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that workers at companies with over 100 workers be vaccinated by January 4th or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Although, the court delayed those rules, citing "grave statutory and constitutional issues" with the measures.

Bobby Williams, CEO of Lizards Thicket employs 550 people and says,

"We are scared to death. This is probably the scariest legislation we have ever faced."

He says, "A lot of my employees do not want to get vaccinated."

Williams says he fears if the stay wasn't implemented he'd have to close many of his restaurants. "If we've got to get everybody vaccinated, so many employees will say they're not going to do it, they just won't work, or they'll go to work for a restaurant who employs less than 50 people."

He says he's thankful for the temporary halt, saying, "This halt will give us a little reprieve and see what direction we are going into. Hopefully it won't stand up."

Bill Pesature, Vice President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina says if people chose not to get vaccinated then other mandates should be implemented. He says he's for anything that will keep emergency workers safe, saying, "There are eight fireman who've died from COVID 19."

He went on to say, "If people don't want to get a shot, well tell them they have to wear a mask all the time, you have to be tested weekly.

In a statement, a spokesperson from South Carolina State University said they "continue to strongly encourage all employees, as well as students, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The university’s administration also continues to follow the direction of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding vaccinations, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 precautions."

A spokesperson for USC said the university is, "In the process of determining which employees would potentially be covered by the executive order, so changes to the mandate do not have any immediate impact on university policy."

While Richland One spokesperson Karen York says, "Richland One has had a strong response to our COVID-19 vaccination partnership with Prisma Health over the past year, based upon feedback from our staff at the time the vaccination clinics were held. We are continuing to monitor the mandate and the associated lawsuits in determining any next steps."

Unlike other workers under the mandate…health care workers don’t have the option of weekly tests if they don’t get the vaccine—they must be vaccinate..

Prisma Health said they're "Committed to complying with all federal requirements, including those that were recently announced. We have begun implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance."