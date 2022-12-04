Local businesses offering USC women's basketball promotions

One local business, As Well As, is donating 15% of their Gamecock smoothie profits to Epworth Children's Home to fund basketball equipment and essentials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local businesses across the Midlands are representing the garnet and black.

Following the USC Women's Basketball team national title win, local businesses around the Columbia area have jumped in on the fun celebrating this team.

"Why don't we make a gamecock smoothie? ... We just ran back in the kitchen and got creative with how we could incorporate the black and the white," said Hannah Boyles, general manager of As Well As.

This health and wellness business on Rosewood drive created what it's calling a gamecock smoothie and it's donating 15% of the profits to Epworth Children's Home to fund basketball equipment and essentials.

In honor of the @GamecockWBB National Championship win, a new #Gamecock smoothie is available at As Well As on Rosewood in Columbia. It’s 10/10. pic.twitter.com/BbNjPpuk9d — Kendall Smith (@SmithKendall__) April 11, 2022

The business said the cost of the smoothie is $11.11 after tax because the Gamecocks are number one.

Near 5 points, a local pizza place is offering a Dawn Staley inspired pizza called The GOTA" all month long.

We couldn’t be prouder of @gamecockwbb on their championship!! We hear Coach Staley likes veggie pizza… so to celebrate, our pizza of the month is the GOAT 🐐 Featuring red sauce, spinach, tomato, onion, + GOAT Cheese 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wbFIDh7z2B — Village Idiot Pizza (@IdiotPizza) April 6, 2022

Also, a local hotel that sits on USC's campus is offering a $15 food and beverage voucher to USC visitors through the end of May 2022.