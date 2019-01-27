COLUMBIA, South Carolina — On Sunday, families in need can get a hot meal at Columbia's Birth Place Outreach Ministries on Main Street.

It's a joint effort between the Outreach Ministries and Christ Central Concessions of Hope.

After every Sunday service, they feed them homeless. This Sunday, they are also prepared to feed those evacuated from Allen Benedict Court.

"I know what it's like to be without... and I know the importance of having somebody or having an organization there to help cater to my needs,"Birth Place Outreach Ministries Pastor Troy McGoogan said. "That's why we're very passionate about what we do here at Concessions of Hope and with my ministry."

Here's what you need to know:

Date: Sunday, January 27, 2019

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: The Birth Place Outreach Ministries, 2018-B Main St. Columbia, SC 29201