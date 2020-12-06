RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A look into policing protocols continues to be a topic of discussion nationally, after the death of George Floyd. On Friday, two local deputies gave News 19 their take on how to bridge the divide between communities and law enforcement.

"We're not here just to serve one people, we are here to serve all people," Kershaw County Sheriff's Office Lt. Dexter Handy said.

Lieutenant Handy has been policing communities for nearly 15 years.

"I think people relate to people who look like them and I think that's why every department should mirror the people in which they serve," Handy said. "We cannot look down on people because of nationality and think we are going to be effective in our job."

As both a father and husband, Handy said he takes community policing very seriously.

"I think any officer in any community that they serve should be on a first name basis with everyone in that community they serve," Handy said.

Across county lines in Richland County, Deputy Donnyray Campbell said the best way to earn respect within the community is by building relationships and becoming culturally diverse.

"Have interactions that aren't negative. We just got to figure out a way to keep a balance between enforcing the law and also being a good community officer," Campbell said. "Whether it be talking with the kids, playing basketball with them or having a conversation. Right now, I feel like that's the hardest thing, is building those relationships."

Both Campbell and Handy said at the end of the day it's all about trust.

"There's a wide vast majority, a wide spectrum of different people you have to deal with, so you need to educate yourself on different cultures and age groups, and just be able to connect them," Campbell said. "Treat everyone with the same respect."

"I think people only want to understand why you are in their communities, what advantages are they receiving by you being in their communities, and just get to know these people," Handy said. "They just want someone to be there for them."