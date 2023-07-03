With the Fourth of July on Tuesday, fireworks have already begun across the Midlands. Though they're a fun tradition, they can also be dangerous.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fireworks are a beloved part of the Fourth of July celebration. Still, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that over 10,000 people landed in the emergency room because of them in 2023, and 11 people died.

"Fireworks are fun, we all love those, but they can also be dangerous," said Dr. Steve Shelton, doctor of medicine at Prisma Health.

But there are tips you can implement this week to reduce your chances of getting hurt by fireworks.

"If you do buy fireworks, keep safety in mind; you are dealing with small explosive devices that pack a lot of power," said Mike DeSumma, the public information officer for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

DeSumma said it's important not to mix fireworks with alcohol or drugs, to read the instructions, and keep a bucket of water close by.

"If you have a firework where you light it and it doesn't go off for some reason, don't try to re-light it," DeSumma said. "Don't hold a firework in your hands by any means, and really the biggest thing we want people to take away is that these are for adults to use."

Dr. Shelton also recommended one more item to keep on you.

"Eye protection," Dr. Shelton said. "It's really easy to get an eye injury with a firework, espeiclaly one that goes in a direction you didnt expect."

He said Prisma Health sees eye and hand injuries like burns from people holding them.

"For initial managment of burns, you want to cool the burn with some cool towels and things like that, not ice," Shelton said. "Rinse them; make sure they're clean. If the burn is significant, then you need to seek medical attention, so we make sure you're getting the correct care early on."

Safely lighting fireworks can be fun for humans, but dogs often fear them, sometimes causing anxiety symptoms or causing them to escape.

"Go to your vet, and you can get some anxiety medication that you can give them or tranquilizers," said Jean Rutkowski, a lead vet tech at Pawmetto Lifeline. "CBD, if your vet approves of that, is also something that a lot of people will use and find very good results."

Rutkowski said there are safety tips for furry friends on the Fourth of July, too, including micro-chipping them in case they run off.

"Thunder shirts or just a t-shirt of yours with your scent on it," Rutkowski said. "Just kinda tie it around them, not real tight but just so they feel secure."

She suggested using a covered crate or taking them on a walk or drive to distract them. She also encouraged dog owners to talk to their neighbors beforehand and let them know if they should go somewhere else to set them off.