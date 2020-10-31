Columbia funeral home offering free rides to the polls

Leevy's Funeral Home will not host any funerals on Election Day. Instead, their employees and limos will take people to vote.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia funeral home is offering free rides to the polls on Election Day.

Leevy's Funeral Home has provided Election Day transportation to residents since the 2008 Presidential Election, and they're keeping the tradition going this year.

November 3, they will forfeit all business for the day to focus solely on getting residents to exercise their constitutional right to vote. All employees and all 12 limousines will be used for the cause.

“You’re getting personalized limousine service where one of our employees will come to your home, pick you up, take you to the polls, wait for you and take you back home. Some people only get to ride in a limousine, unfortunately, at a funeral. So this might be a little big-time for some persons where they get to ride in a stretched car when it’s not a funeral, but to go vote. So we wanted to give those voters VIP service," said Chris Leevy Johnson, Managing Director of Leevy's Funeral Home.

Chris Leevy Johnson If you need a ride to VOTE next Tuesday please call us at 8037717799! We ask all our families to refrain from having funerals on Election Day so we can concentrate our services on protecting our...

With the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Leevy's hasn't utilized their limos very much this year. However, to adapt to the pandemic and to help keep riders safe, they installed new plastic barriers inside their vehicles.

“There are some persons who don’t have transportation. There are some persons who don’t have access to Uber or Lyft," said Johnson. "Churches used to provide this service as well, but because of COVID-19 I’m sure they are not going to be able to for safety purposes. But because our limousines have safety in them with these dividers, we are going to step in again as we always have to make sure that persons have a safe ride to the polls and go in style as well.”

If you're in need of transportation, Johnson says to call their office Tuesday and let them know where to pick you up.

Their number is 803-771-7799, and this service is for Richland County residents.