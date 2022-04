The group, Black Tactical Camo, is donating all of their proceeds from the sale of hats to officer's family.

CAYCE, S.C. — A Midlands officer killed in the line of duty is being honored and money raised for his family by the sale of hats.

Cayce Public Safety officer Andrew Barr died on April 24th while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Black Camo Tactical, a company that makes baseball hats is donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of their hats for the rest of the month of April.