Local group wants to change the way people think about affordable housing

Haven Home is associated with Realty Haven, a real estate business entering into a new partnership with the Columbia Housing Authority.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- On the second anniversary of the deaths of two men at the Allen Benedict Court apartments in Columbia, News 19 is taking a closer look at our local affordable housing crisis.

When hundreds at Allen Benedict Court were forced to leave their homes in January 2019, they were given housing vouchers to look for a new place to live.

For many, options and time to use their vouchers ran out.

For this portion News 19's affordable housing investigation, we're finding out what's being done to improve our situation.

We found a local business that's teaming up with the Columbia Housing Authority hoping to make a difference.

"There's a stigma around affordable housing that I don't think is fair," said Lauren Taylor, Owner and CEO of Haven Group.

Haven Group is a real estate business, made up of Realty Haven on the for-profit side, and Haven Home - a non-profit with a mission to create more fair housing options.

"We can buy single family homes in areas that really need the investment," said Taylor. "We can invest into those properties at the highest level possible and then rent them back to the community or do rent-to-own back to the community at really affordable levels."

These properties could be condemned, facing foreclosure, or simply for sale.

After renovations are complete, these homes will be ready to rent while also accepting multiple housing vouchers.

It's creating more suitable options for hard working families.

"They a lot of times end up losing their voucher or they could end up in a position where they have sub-standard living conditions because that's the only person or entity that would actually accept their voucher," said Taylor. "They're also not given the common decency of having a conversation with them about what their situation is, how they can get into a better situation."

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), for a person to afford a modest, 1-bedroom rental home at Fair Market Rate in South Carolina at minimum wage, they have to work 82 hours per week.

Right now, NLIHC reports a shortage of more than 7 million affordable homes for our nation's 11 million plus extremely low-income families.

On top of that, 75% of all extremely low-income families are severely cost-burdened, paying more than half their income on rent.

"We want to make a big dent in that," said Taylor.

While Haven Home is working to create more housing options, Realty Haven is entering into a new partnership.

Beginning next month, Realty Haven will manage properties owned by the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA).

"We're taking a portion of their portfolio to really help them expand and grow," said Taylor.

Realty Haven will serve as a liaison between CHA and their residents.

At the end of February, Taylor says they'll start reaching out to tenants, advising them about their new point of contact. They will also be scheduling round table discussions, likely via Zoom.

"We want the residents to have a good experience," she added. "We want to make sure their concerns are heard and the properties get the type of upkeep and maintenance that they need by being proactive managers."

Realty Haven will also be offering financial counseling to any tenants who are interested.

"Just because people are renting property from a housing authority or have vouchers doesn't mean they aren't entitled to the same service as everyone else," said Taylor.

Right now, Realty Haven is raising money through donations and grants. Those funds will help provide additional liquidity, or more money, to Haven Home to allow it to purchase single family homes.

They're also looking for standard investment on the non-profit side. Taylor says as soon as they confirm their 501(c)(3) status, they will be allowed to begin accepting donations from the public.

"The makeup's very different," said Taylor. "I haven't been able to find another model like this nationwide that is doing exactly what we intend to do."