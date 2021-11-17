Local Irmo businesses are slowly bouncing back

Irmo councilman Bill Danielson says they've given out 20 small business grants totaling $213,200.

IRMO, S.C. — Business owners in Irmo are thankful for federal dollars that are helping to keep their lights on.

"The impact of this past 18 months is going to go on for a long time, especially when you consider the current economic situation and where I believe the economic situation is headed," Radley West, Anytime Fitness owner said.

West says it felt weird turning the lights out at their 24-hour gym during the pandemic.

"I don't think it's going to be an immediate rebound effect for small businesses, so I think it's important," West said.

Today, her gym is doing better thanks to $1500 grant to help with advertising, newer equipment and cleaning costs.

But her business has suffered she says, she now has about 500 members compared to more than 700 pre-pandemic.

Another shop owner, Sam Mathias of Mathias Sandwich shot, got his $2500 boost in May.

That went to his employees, food costs, mortgage and electric.

He said sales are climbing from their drop of over $150,000 during the pandemic, but it's still not where he wants them to be.

The bigger issue he said is that right now he's trying to keep his employees.

"I didn't really expect it, but I don't know, I said it worked out pretty good. I guess being here for 40 years has helped out some," said Mathias of the business grant.

Irmo hair salon owner, Janie Westphal of Shear Indulgence, got her relief in the form of a $4500 check just last month.

"It has helped me tremendously," Westphal said.

She said business is picking up, but there are still a few of her clients she hasn't seen since 2020 who aren't ready to come back.

"I was very honored to receive the money because I really have reached out in the community and tried to be a good small business and be supportive," Westphal said.

In all, these businesses are thankful business is on the way up.

Town council members say there's about $37,000 left up for grabs for local businesses.