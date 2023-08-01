A piece of the city's past may soon find new life

Columbia's Design and Development Review Commission granted the first approval on Thursday

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A familiar piece of Columbia's past is on the cusp of a new era, as state representative Seth Rose looks to redevelop the building into a restaurant.

Originally housing the Taylor Street Pharmacy and Columbia Tire Service from the 1950s and located at 1531 and 1529 Taylor St., this establishment was once the epitome of convenience, offering everything from lunch to auto services all under one roof.

Later, a short-lived flower shop took residence on the property.

In more recent history, the building housed Pope-Davis Tire and Automotive, a chapter in its journey that has now given way to vacancy.

“You can say the Pope Davis location on Taylor Street people immediately know,” said Rose.

Rose is hoping to make the building a Columbia landmark and bring it back to full use.

Columbia's Design and Development Review Commission granted the first approval on Thursday. This initial endorsement marks the inception of what could be a transformative journey for the historic site.

“I want to do something fun for Columbia that can even perhaps turn the block,” said Rose, who purchased the property in late 2022. “We want to keep the integrity of what’s there. So we want it to have a garage-style feel to it. The restaurant we’re having go into this location we would perhaps even leave it and call it Coopers Tires.”

Rose said he also purchased the property next door on Pickens Street for extra parking space.

Residents are eager to see what the future holds

“This street does not have a lot going for it so I think something new and exciting would be great,” said Daniel Warthem.

“It's gonna matter as to what type of restaurant it is more than anything else. People aren't going to go there for the building they’re going to go there for the food,” said Todd Deary.

Rose added he worked with DHEC to get the building an "environmental green bill of health."