COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local leaders are worried a drug store closing in the area of North Main Street will leave residents without an accessible pharmacy.

The Walgreens located at 5900 North Main Street in Columbia has a sign on their door stating the location will be closing next week on June 11.

"It's just an awful time," Columbia Urban League President James McLawhorn Jr. said Walgreens closing took him and many others by surprise.

"People here need access to the services that the pharmacy company provides," McLawhorn said. "There's no other way to look at it. This is a vulnerable community, you all know that data on 20923, and for them to leave without any discussion at all with anyone, it's a unconscionable."

McLawhorn said since he can remember there has been a drug store in that area and if this store closes the next closest pharmacy is about 1.5 miles down the road.

"There's a lot of elderly people in this neighborhood and a lot of them walk to the pharmacy, so it will be an inconvenience," Jim Reese said.

Reese has lived nearby for 60 years he said he visits the store frequently.

"I can't really speak for other people, but it would have adverse effect on me," Reese said. "It would be a big inconvenience. I'm hoping they stay, they gave good service and I would hate to see them go."

News 19 reached out to Walgreens for a comment, we have not yet heard back.