Nonprofit brings local leaders together to discuss growth and sustainability in Lexington County

Groups talked about helping to protect natural resources while also helping to build the economy as the state continues to grow.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One nonprofit helped bring several leaders from different industries together to talk about growth and sustainability in the state and in Lexington County.

Ethel Bunch, CEO and President of Sustain SC, says they're a 501(c)(3) group on a mission to connect sustainability goals of businesses in the Palmetto State through local solutions that benefit people, the economy and the environment.

"We hosted our first regional roundtable (Thursday) and it really was about convening the stakeholders that we work with on a statewide level. So, those are state agencies, conservation groups, as well as industry on a local level," Bunch said.

A group of leaders, including Todd Cullum with Lexington County Council, Tana Lee with Richland School District One, Gary Spires with SC Farm Bureau, Stuart White with Congaree Land Trust and Robby Wilkins with Southern Visions Real Estate were part of the panel.

"On a South Carolina level, we're experiencing enormous growth. Lexington County is one of the lead counties experiencing this growth, as well," explained Bunch. "So, what we had today was economic development groups, as well as a conservation and (agriculture) representatives and workforce development representatives."

Bunch believes it's important everyone is hearing from all different perspectives and to work together to find that balance for the economy and protecting the natural resources we have.

"What we really want everybody to walk away with today is that it's really all about striking the balance, and we feel like South Carolina is the future of both commerce and conservation and it's these local conversations that really inspire us as South Carolinians to make sure that we have the best of both worlds," said Bunch.

Todd Cullum, with Lexington County Council, thought it was important to hear from different perspectives to figure out how county council can continue to help manage growth within the area.

"I certainly appreciate them including the county government in this, more particularly what's going on in Lexington County now with the growth at which we are experiencing and have been experiencing for quite some time," said Cullum.

The councilman says everyone is going to have to help build a plan that's inclusive of all aspects of providing services and building a quality of life.

He went onto say, "We all have to keep talking. From whatever aspect you come from in life here in Lexington County, whether it's private business, whether it's government, whether it's industrial, commercial or even residential, we all have to kind of formulate a plan that we can all move forward together."

Councilman Cullum says the biggest takeaways he has from Thursday's discussions include the willingness from people to help conserve natural resources from the Congaree Land Trust, the SC Farm Bureau that's concerned about the next generation of farmers and workforce development.