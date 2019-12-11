ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A nonprofit organization in Orangeburg is helping to push literacy to new heights.

The Friends of the Orangeburg county library has been around for more than 40 years.

The organization is working inside the library to sell books that support libraries financially.

"We have a book sale starting the second Tuesday and Wednesday following that every quarter from 9 till about 6:30 p.m." says Rosa Reid, President of Friends of the Orangeburg county library,"All of the money that we make from our book sales will be donated to the library and we hope to have our book room in the new library."

The organization says they’re always looking for volunteers to come and help with the book sale every quarter.

For more information reach out to the Orangeburg county library at (803) 531-4636.