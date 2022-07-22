Local non-profit 'Be Kind Be Great' needs help with money for a new van

They serve Columbia's unhoused population by giving food, clothes, toiletries, furniture and other supplies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local non-profit that serves the homeless in Gadsden and Columbia is in need of some extra support from the community.

Be Kind Be Great doesn't have a brick-and-mortar location set up. They rely primarily on volunteers, donations, and their white van to feed, clothe and furnish the homeless.

For the past five to six months Ericka Brown, the non-profit's founder, has been searching for a transportation solution.

"Unfortunately, the transmission went out on top of several other issues that caused the van to shut down. It's just too costly to fix, so from that point," Brown said. "I started using a personal vehicle, purchased a 5-by-8 trailer, and started pulling the items on my trailer, with my personal car. Unfortunately, it caused some major suspension issues."

They're in need of some help to continue these services to a community that would go unfed and unclothed if it weren't for them. This includes Timothy Patterson, who just lost his housing earlier this month.

"This is I think the second time I got something from this organization, so they've been really helpful for me and really encouraging and if I had money to donate today I would cause it's a good cause," Patterson said.

It also includes Calvin Moses, who can always count on a morning meal.

"It's a help because nobody else serves on Friday," Moses said.

One business from Florence is helping to answer that call with an $8,000 check coming in three weeks.

Their community spokesperson knows Ericka and has volunteered alongside her.

"We need more people like that in our community - just not handing money and food out, but helping transition them back into society and being in a better place for themselves," spokesperson Timberly Griffin with Safelite AutoGlass said. "She reminds me a lot of my grandmother."

Money is wheeling its way to Columbia.

Ericka said this donation will really help, but these vans cost $10,000 to $13,000 So they're still about $3,000 short.