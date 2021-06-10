Local advocacy groups urge Latino community to get vaccinated

Less than half of the Latino population statewide has received the vaccine. Organizations are urging more Latinos to get shots in arms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports about five percent of vaccinated residents in South Carolina are Latino. This means less than half of the Latino population statewide has received the vaccine. Now, local organizations are urging more Latinos to get the shot.

“Who’s delivering the message, what that message is, and the ability to get vaccines to people or to know where people are... three very, very critical factors," said American Heart Association's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eduardo Sanchez.

Sanchez said these are major reasons why many Latinos have not yet been vaccinated.

“I would say that in South Carolina, there may be some opportunity to do better on all three, and the good news is that there’s some examples in other parts of the country where that is happening," he said.

Sanchez referenced states like New York and Florida where about 60 percent of their populations are fully vaccinated.

“The American Heart Association is advising people to talk with their provider. Their doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant or the team about vaccines. When people hear from someone they trust, they’re likely to change their mind on things," he said.

For many Latinos of undocumented status, misinformation has contributed to fear.

“The fear to be, not deported, but their information will be available for the agencies that, you know, that can be looking at their legal status. Which is not true," said PASOs Midlands coordinator Agner Munoz.

Munoz said other misinformation has spread among Latinos with families overseas.

“One person, she was from Mexico. She asked me if she could eat that night, seafood. It was like, what? ‘Yes because I hear some family in my Mexico, she told me that I wouldn’t be able to eat seafood, and I love seafood, for the rest of my life because I am vaccinated,'" he said.

PASOs has been working with DHEC and Prisma to connect people to resources in both English and Spanish.

“We are not going to rest until we have most of our people vaccinated," said Munoz.

It has partnered with these organizations to share multilingual information about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination clinics in the area. However, Munoz says the work to make more of these resources universally available is just beginning.

“Pasos is trying to break those barriers and keep pushing for changes and pushing for changes in the system to get every state agency organization aware of our Hispanic families’ needs.”