x
Local parents have mixed reaction to COVID vaccine approval for kids 5-11

Columbia parents have mixed reaction to the vaccine approval for kids.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The CDC gave its final clearance for the COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, and Columbia parents have mixed reactions. 

“I’m really excited that the vaccine was approved today for 5-11," said Emily Scher. "I know that a lot of parents have waited a long time for this."

Scher said her children have been vaccinated, and she's glad others will have the same opportunity.

“My children are actually older than that age range, but they've already been vaccinated, and it’s given me so much peace of mind for them to be back at school that they are vaccinated," Scher said. "I think it’s been well studied. I think the science is there."

Other parents, like Fernanda Frazier, said they feel the urgency surrounding the vaccine isn't necessary.

“I myself have never been vaccinated, did not get COVID," Frazier said. "So, I feel like a lot of society has become afraid, fearful. A lot of misinformation perhaps."

Frazier said she feels the younger children do not need to get vaccinated. "I think that the younger children have a natural immunity, and I hate to see everyone rushing to have it just because someone says it’s okay to do it now," said Frazier.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) anticipates receiving up to 152,100 vaccine doses that will be administered to children ages 5-11.

DHEC reports there are currently 258 vaccine providers in South Carolina enrolled to administer vaccines to children ages 5-11. 

Vaccines could start getting administered to that age group as early as Thursday. 

