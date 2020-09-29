Some local police departments say nationwide 911 outage has been resolved

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple local police departments are reporting the nationwide 911 outage that occurred Monday evening has been resolved.
"The 911 system is back up and working again," said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder. "The nationwide outage has been fixed."
Several police departments reported outages with their emergency 911 operational lines earlier in the evening.
If the issue has not yet been resolved in your area, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety provides a list of local dispatch centers across the state that can be contacted until the issue has been resolved.