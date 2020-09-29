Some local police departments say nationwide 911 outage has been resolved

"The 911 system is back up and working again," said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder. "The nationwide outage has been fixed."

⚠️8:45 P.M. UPDATE⚠️ECN confirms 911 service in MN (including Text-to-911) is restored following a multi-state outage. CenturyLink will determine the disruption's timeline & how many calls were impacted in MN. We will provide that information when we receive it from CenturyLink.

UPDATE: 911 service has been restored. Please resume calling 911 for all emergencies. We deleted our previous tweets about this evening's outage to help avoid any confusion.

We have been advised that our 911 center is receiving calls on the 911 lines again. If you dial 911 and are not getting through please dial 651-767-0640 in Roseville and Ramsey County to reach 911 services.

If the issue has not yet been resolved in your area, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety provides a list of local dispatch centers across the state that can be contacted until the issue has been resolved.