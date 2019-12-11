WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over four years ago, Regi Solis was homeless. His health deteriorated and he lost his job. After that, he spent his days worrying where he would get his next meal or where he would sleep at night.

"It's not something that anybody deliberately strives to be... you don't just lose your home, you lose your friends. You cant take a house full of memories with you," he said. "You lose a major part of your life."

Then, four years ago, Solis was volunteering at a charity center. He found a little plastic piece of a keychain in the trash bearing the bible verse from Jeremiah 29:11. The verse reads, "for I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Solis says he feels this was a sign that he was meant to go out and help others.

During this time, he says he was searching for different resources to get help as he was homeless. He realized there was not a single place with a full list of every shelter or food pantry in the midlands. That was when he decided to create one himself.

Solis created the Needful Things list. He went around to different churches and organizations, confirming their efforts to assist the homeless. The list includes various resources like homeless shelters, food pantries, veteran services, LGBTQ organizations, rehabilitation centers and clothing closets.

"I've come across a lot of people that would not know where to get a meal. Would not know where to get clothes,shelter, assistance to get a home again," he says.

Local organizations eventually reached out to Solis, asking for his help in gathering resources. Now he works with over 40 churches and 20 organizations, giving them his updated list to share with their clients.

Solis stays very humble in his work and says he just wants to help others have better lives.

"Every once in a while, somebody comes to me and says, "I just want to thank you for what you did. If I didn't know where to get that meal because of your list, I don't know what I would have done," he explains. "Whether it's financial aid, clothing, different kinds of services. That's what makes my day. That's what keeps me going."

You can view the Needful Things Columbia Facebook page here.

To get the bi-monthly updated list of local resources for homelessness, click here.