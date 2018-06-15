Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- In our latest On Your Side report, News 19 investigated ongoing code violations within a Columbia apartment complex.

A home health care aid reached out to News 19 saying one of her clients is living in hazardous conditions at a local senior community.

So News 19 went to look for ourselves.

"I almost quit the first day because I couldn't breathe in here. The mold, I could smell the mold and mildew in here and I couldn't breathe. I had to wear a mask," said Shelly Johnson, a home health care aid.

Something Johnson from leaving the Wardlaw Apartments for work.

"Something brought me back here," said Johnson. "There was a reason for me coming here. today, I sit here and I say this is my reason. I wanted to help them."

So she contacted us for help. Her client, Anne Robinson, one of the tenants at Wardlaw Apartments showed us around.

"This was the only unit available, and it was a disaster," said Robinson.

The senior living community has a story that dates back to 1927. It's an old Junior School, sitting on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Park Street downtown.

The rooms have high ceilings. The old classroom signs stayed put, and a courtyard sits in the middle of the property.

The place, no doubt, has character.

But tenants tell us beneath the surface is fear and neglect.

"You find out from the other neighbors that they've lived this nightmare for a long, long time and nothing's been done," said Robinson.

Robinson managed to creatively cover most of the flaws in her $780-a-month apartment.

"When I got in here, one of the bathrooms didn't have a commode," she said. "It was a hole in the floor and the grout didn't set right so it started coming up. It took a few months. I ended up buying a commode."

Rotted wood sits in every room in her apartment.

When Robinson moved in November 2015, she says her kitchen floors were unlivable, so she spent money out of her own savings account to fix it.

"[I] go down to the management, file work orders, and they tell you whatever," said Robinson. "You think they're gonna come, but nothing's done."

She says when it rains, the waters sneak onto the first floor and through the ceilings. She says when it rains, some residents as old as 90 years old will wade through the water in the hallways using mops and buckets to clear the water since no help arrived.

She adds that the furnishings in the lobby areas were dragged out of residents apartments that were left behind.

"Some was bed bug infested," she said. "We have homeless coming in the building."

On multiple occasions, when the elevator breaks, she says some tenants rely on first responders to get back home.

"The ones in wheelchairs are stuck upstairs, or [the ones who] can't walk down the stairs good," she said. "Or if you're outside and you come home, in my case once, I had to get the fire department to carry me up the stairs. A couple of other people did, too. This is ridiculous."

Since August, EMS was sent to assist residents 14 times. That number is according to statistics sent to WLTX by Columbia Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins.

"You have disabled veterans, people who walk with walkers, wheelchairs, the elderly," said Johnson. "I'd just like to see the things needed for them put into place."

Other tenants we spoke with did not wish to show their face in fear of retaliation by management.

"You can't breathe in there," said one resident, who relies on a motorized wheelchair to get around. "Homes are leaking. Water leaks through the wall...We need a maintenance man here. We need a manager here every day."

Tenants tell us management works half a day, or sometimes won't show up.

Residents say even if they pay rent on time, it takes several months to complete a maintenance request - if the work is done at all.

"We only have that one maintenance man and he works here sometimes, but he also works up in Swansea at a property they own," said another tenant who wished to protect his identity. "They won't hire nobody to help him...We've got mold in our bathroom right now."

Friday afternoon, after a phone call to Councilman Sam Davis, who oversees the area, members of the city's Code Enforcement Division arrived to inspect the Wardlaw Apartments.

Officials tell us a few weeks ago, Code Enforcement was notified of significant water damage inside one of the units at Wardlaw Apartments. Friday, they learned just how significant it was.

So far, officers have found additional water damage in many of the units and on the exterior of the building.

Officers had a meeting with tenants, and so far they've inspected 20 of the 64 units. Inspections will continue through the week.

"Seniors should be living the best life right now," said Johnson. "They've worked hard and they shouldn't have to be afraid, they should have to get sick, they shouldn't have to worry."

Many tenants live on a fixed income. Even if they wanted to move, they can't afford it.

Most say they just want the place cleaned up.

"If you're gonna advertise as a senior living community, be that community," said Johnson.

We're being told there's a pending court case with the owner of the apartments, United Management Services of Columbia, LLC.

Once inspections are completed, officials say the property owner will face additional court charges and fines.

Any tenant who would like an inspection should contact the CPD Code Enforcement Office at 545-3430.

We reached out to the apartment owners for comment, and they declined.



