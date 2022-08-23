Albert Fino served in the Navy during World War II.

ODESSA, Texas — A Local Odessa veteran had his 100th birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday at the Sienna Nursing and Rehab.

Albert Fino served in the Navy during World War II. Some of Fino's fellow veterans from VFW Post 4372 were there to celebrate the special occasion. They said the chance to celebrate and hear from someone who has experienced so much American history is a rare opportunity.

"Such a nice break to get to do something like this especially when you see a veteran that's 100-years-old definitely today no small feat and he's lived through the Dust Bowl, and World War II that he served in and that's a generation that we're losing, there's not many of them around any more," said Eric Gilliam, VFW Post 4372 Honor Guard Chaplain.