Volunteers worried as gas prices climb in the Midlands

The price of gas is impacting how meal delivery services such as Meals on Wheels operates.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High gas prices are impacting the way meal delivery services drop off meals and fresh produce.

Meals on Wheels says some volunteers have stepped back because they simply cannot afford to full up their cars.

FoodShare SC says they too have had to change their driver routes to deal with the high prices.

Kenyada Tyler says FoodShare SC provides her with produce she wouldn’t normally be able to buy. “With us being extremely low income, it helps us afford us fresh vegetables, because a bag of chips is a lot cheaper than a head of lettuce," she says.

Tyler says having that produce delivered, allows her to care for her family. “With me it’s because my husband is disabled and I have to choose between caring for him and working a full time job, and unfortunately for us that’s just not a possibility.”

She says without FoodShare SC, she and her family simply wouldn't be able to afford fresh produce.

Gordon Schell, Associate Director at FoodShareSC says to try and cut back on driver mileage, volunteers routes have been altered. “Consolidate the routes, when a volunteer loads up the boxes in their car, they are driving as few miles as they can.”

Meanwhile Andrew Boozer from Senior Resources says prices are concerning volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers.

“They’re giving up their money filling up their gas tanks and they just can’t do it as much as they'd like because of the high gas prices," said Boozer.

He went on to say, “The raising of gas prices… its been harder and harder to recruit a new volunteer here at meals on wheels.”

Despite the high prices, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Karen Horan is picking up those extra shifts, saying she will, "Fill in when I can.”

“The obligation to get these meals out and the need is so great.”