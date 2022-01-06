Retiring into the ice cream business: How one local woman traded respiratory therapy for summer treats

Sandra Lamberth has named the business Lovey's Treats. It's what her two grandsons call her.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Hot days in the Capital City call for cold sweet treats like, ice cream. Lucky enough, there's a new ice cream truck in town.

Sandra Lamberth has been more commonly known as a respiratory therapist for the past 37 years. Now, she's taking our breath away with a new business venture.

"It was really a joke mainly that I told her I was going to retire and start my own ice cream truck, and so last year I decided that it was time to retire and do something different," Sandra Lamberth, Lovey's Treats owner said.

Lamberth got the idea from vacationing in Edisto beach, noticing we didn't have something like it in our area.

She calls her sugar on wheels operation Lovey's Treats, which is what her two grandsons call her.

From January until last week she's been getting the truck and all her supplies ready.

"It's wonderful because you have all different age groups. You have toddlers all the way up to adults that when they hear the music playing they just come out," Lamberth said.

Lamberth even drove up to Charlotte Wednesday morning to restock her supply.

🎉🍦🎉Share the news! Lovey's Treats will be in Charwood off Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia tomorrow at 4:30 until dusk! Please feel free to take pictures and tag us! We cannot wait to see everyone! 🎉🍦🎉 Posted by Lovey's Treats on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

"One of the most favorite is the strawberry shortcake and then of course with the children, the little boys and some of the little girls love the sonic hedge hog," Lamberth said.

She's making the rounds in St. Matthews, Calhoun County and Lexington County. Lamberth is also planning to add West Columbia, Cayce and Orangeburg County to the route.

So, if you listen for the infamous ice cream truck song, you might be lucky to snag a tasty treat this summer.