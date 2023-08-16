Thieves steal more than 20 long guns from popular Sumter hardware store

An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Nearly two dozen long guns were stolen from a popular Sumter store early Wednesday morning, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Police say five people were seen on video surveillance breaking into Simpson’s Hardware on Wesmark Boulevard before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday before going to the gun counter, taking more than 20 long guns, and then leaving.

All five suspects, who were wearing dark-colored hoodies and gloves, face charges including burglary and larceny-1st degree. An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.

Now, Sumter police are asking for the public's help to identify and find the suspects, and they're offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who might have seen anything, including vehicles or persons, near the business early Wednesday morning, has information related to the burglary, or knows who was involved is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.