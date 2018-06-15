Lexington, SC (WLTX) A Lexington man is facing multiple charges in connection to shooting last week in at an intersection in West Columbia.

According to deputies, Christopher Fuller, 25 is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possessing a weapon after a violent felony conviction.

“Based on the information gathered by detectives and their review of the evidence, Fuller shot at a man who was stopped at the intersection of Pine Street and Dogwood Road June 7,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A projectile struck the victim’s truck but nobody was hurt.”

The men know each other and have had a long-running feud, according to Koon.

Fuller was arrested without incident Tuesday in Sumter by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force

