Local coach and friend to community, David Davis dead at 53

After a brief illness, family members of the coach say he passed away on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Father, husband, Longleaf Middle School football coach, and gospel singer David Davis passed away on Saturday after becoming ill.

The 53-year-old coached football for students at longleaf middle school, where Richland School District Two, Chief of Communications, Greg Turchetta says councilors were available throughout the day.

"Teachers report tomorrow and many people were in the building today that knew him. We want to do anything we can do to help the students, staff, and teachers through this terrible time," Turchetta said.

Davis graduated from Lower Richland in 1988 and went on to play football as a defensive tackle at Clemson, and then went on to do a short stint in the NFL with the New York Giants.

His best friend Chris Mazyck played football with him and says Davis was an incredible person on and off the field.

"He was just an all-around great guy, he wpuld give you the shirt off his back. He's a leader of men, he's grounded in his faith," Mazyck said.

Tributes on social media poured in on Monday from friends, family members, former players and teammates, and acquaintances in the community for what would have been Davis' 54 birthday.

A viewing will be held this Friday, August 4, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.