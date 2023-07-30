LOOK! Exhibit comes back to Columbia for eighth year, bringing with it a very special purpose

Photos that capture children and youth with disabilities and their stories will be on display in Columbia.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The LOOK! Exhibit has returned to Columbia for the eighth year in a row.

LOOK! is put on by Family Connection, which provides resources, advocacy services, and essential information for families of those with disabilities.

The exhibit features photos of children, youth, and young adults with disabilities to raise awareness and create a more compassionate community.

This year, the Berendzen-Rusell family from Cayce are ambassadors for the event, with their son's photo in the exhibit.

Ashley Berendzen said her 4-year-old son, James, has a sensory processing disorder. She said, just like with any child, some days are wonderful, but others can be tough. She wants his photo and the LOOK! Exhibit as a whole to help create a more inclusive community.

"I'm really excited about the whole event, and raising awareness and advocacy," said Berendzen.

The family's photographer, Crush Rush, said it is an honor to participate in the exhibit.

"One in three people in the state of South Carolina have a disability. I actually have agoraphobia, ADHD, and general anxiety disorder, so I live with disabilities," Rush said. "So, to me, this is something that is necessary because representation matters."

The exhibit will open at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Monday. Funds raised through the exhibition will go back to Family Connection services offered for free for South Carolina families.