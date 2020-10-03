SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a lot happening this week in South Carolina.

Monday, March 9: House members will gather at the South Carolina State House to consider the state's $10 billion budget. This rare Monday session would focus on routine matters, ahead of Tuesday's debate over spending. Part of the spending plan includes $213 million for a $3,000 yearly raise for teachers, $128 million so every South Carolina tax filer would get a $100 rebate, and $100 million to pave and repair rural roads.

Tuesday, March 10: U.S. Navy recruiters will visit Spring Valley High School and Richland Northeast High School. They are bringing their 18-wheeler mobile virtual reality experience. Students can wear virtual reality headsets, which will simulate a real navy seal extraction mission. Columbia was one of five citing chosen for the Navy's recruiting initiative. Recruiters will be at Spring Valley High School on March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Then they will visit Richland Northeast High School on March 12 and March 13, also from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11: It is Severe Weather and Flooding Awareness week in South Carolina. A highlight of the week will be a statewide tornado drill at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The goal is to test communication and safety systems in case of an emergency. The drill will include state and local emergency management, public schools, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and other participation.

Thursday, March 12: The University of South Carolina Men's Basketball team is the six seed in the SEC tournament. The Gamecocks will play the winner of the Arkansas-Vanderbilt game in the second round. That game will air 25 minutes after Game 5.

Friday, March 13: The fountain in Columbia's Five Points will be dyed green to kickoff St. Patrick's Day festivities. The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will feature food and entertainment. This is the start of the festive week leading up to the 38th annual St. Pats festival Saturday, March 21.