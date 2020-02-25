SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — There are a lot of big events happening in South Carolina this week.

Tuesday, February 25: The remaining democratic candidates will battle it out in their 10th presidential debate in Charleston. CBS News anchors Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King will moderate the event. You can watch the debate live at 8 o'clock on News 19.

Wednesday, February 26: The University of South Carolina men's basketball team will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The home game is a big one, as a win will improve the Gamecock's chances for a bid to the NCAA tournament. The game starts at 6:30 pm at Colonial Life Arena.

Friday, February 28: President Trump will be in the lowcountry the day before the South Carolina Primary. The president is hosting a "Keep America Great" rally at the North Charleston Coliseum. Doors open at 3 o'clock. The rally starts at 7 pm.

Saturday, February 29: The 'First in the South' presidential primary takes place in the palmetto state. This is important for the presidential race as it is the first primary to take place in the South. The primary is open to all voters, as South Carolina citizens do not register to vote by party. A recent poll by Winthrop University puts Joe Biden in the lead as the top choice for South Carolina voters.

Saturday, February 29: The USC baseball team faces off against the Clemson Tigers in the Battle at BullStreet. The game will be at Segra Park, home of the Fireflies. The gates open at 1 pm and the first pitch is set for 3 o'clock. Fan fest begins at 11 am in the BullStreet District.