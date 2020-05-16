Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Big events in the Midlands are being postponed or canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

There's no official word if South Carolina sporting events will return in 2020, at least with fans in the seats.

News 19 checked the status of big upcoming events and whether they are still a go.

St. Pat's in Five Points is canceled. It was originally postponed for a later date, but now, the Five Points Association says, "We will be working on 2021's event."

South Carolina Pride tweeted this week that Outfest 2020, planned for June 6, is canceled.

All additional events this year for South Carolina Pride are still on.

One event many of you are excited about is Lake Murray's 4th of July celebration.

Organizers tell us they're working hard to make fireworks happen this year, and they will post all announcements on LakeMurrayCountry.com after June 1st.

At Fort Jackson, their 103rd birthday celebration combined with 4th of July fireworks is tentatively planned for Saturday, May 30 possibly via live stream.

The Lexington County Peach Festival won't happen this year.

Organizers shared a statement with News 19, saying, "Due to the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on our lives, we found it necessary to cancel the 62nd July 4th Lexington County Peach Festival. Unfortunately, this pandemic has proven itself to be unpredictable, and we feel that it is our responsibility to cancel the festivities as we have no way of enforcing safe distancing at an event of this type. We have expanded our planning time for next year's festival, so our goal will be to have the best festival yet!"

Columbia's Food and Wine Festival is still slated for August 20 to 23. Event leaders say they're working through a plan to host the event safely, and offering full refunds to anyone who feels it best not to attend this year. If the COVID-19 situation worsens, organizers may change their decision.

The South Carolina State Fair is still on schedule for October 14 to 25. General Manager, Nancy Smith, tells us they remain optimistic as they continue planning for this year.

"Like many other folks, we are carefully following all of the directions of local and national health agencies and are monitoring everything with the COVID-19 public health situation. We are, of course, weighing all of the potential health impacts of holding the fair," said Smith. "Like everyone else, we're looking at all types of contingency plans and taking all that into consideration."

It's still unclear how sports, at any level, will return in the fall.