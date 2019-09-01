Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you’re wondering what it feels like to be a die-hard fan for a team with an undefeated season, you won’t have to look far.

Clemson fans are proudly showing off their orange and purple team colors after a historic win against Alabama last night.

If you’re planning to shop for champion gear, it’s important to watch out for counterfeiters hoping to cash-in on fan excitement.

A spokesperson for Clemson University tells News19 that officially-licensed merchandise can be found online at shop.clemsontigers.com and at the following Clemson-area retailers:

Clemson University Barnes & Noble Bookstore

Tiger Town Graphics

Tiger Sports Shop

Palmetto moon

Onward Reserve

Mr. Knickerbocker

Judge Keller’s

Clemson Variety and Frame

Alumni Hall

Allen’s Creation

Officially-licensed merchandise can also be found at participating Academy Sports and Dick’s Sporting Goods locations around the state, including Anderson, Spartanburg, Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill and Charleston, according to officials with the university.

Royalties from the sale of officially-licensed merchandise goes back to support Clemson Athletics.