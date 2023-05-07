Lost and Found pets throughout the Midlands, a local shelter gives tips on what to do

Many local shelters are full after a night of fireworks.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Former Forest Acres Mayor, Frank Brunson, went out to enjoy his Fourth of July holiday with some nearby fireworks. While he and his family were out celebrating, his 5-year-old golden retriever, Nate, ran off.

"I've got security cameras, and in the video, I can see him going out the door and then I can see him try to come back in, well obviously he couldn't open the door, and he realized that so he comes around to the back door and tries to get in that door, jumps up and down but he realizes he can't get in that one either, and at that point, I think you can hear some fireworks go off, and that's when he took off," Brunson explained.

Neighbors came together to help search for Nate throughout the evening in person and on social media.

After 13 hours, Nate was returned home. His family knows their some of the lucky ones.

Some of those who were not as lucky have ended up in the shelter at PETSinc in West Columbia.

Taylor Addams is a community outreach coordinator for the shelter and says July 5 is one of their busiest days of the year.

"We are definitely full here, just like many shelters all across South Carolina, we've been full for several months. Today we had a great adoption day, but at the same time, as many adoptions as we did, we took in more as far as intakes... Before we get to the Fourth of July, we are always preaching year-round, microchip," Addams explained.

Addams says having your dog microchipped is something that can be key in finding your missing pet or identifying one that you have found.

However, if your pet is not microchipped.

"As soon as your pet is missing, the best thing to do is to call around to all of the shelters, and give them a brief description of your animal as well as your information," Addams stated. "Even though the pet might not have come into us, someone who found one with the same description might call in."